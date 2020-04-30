Capstone Financial Group Inc. Sells 2,095 Shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Capstone Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 13.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,546 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 2,095 shares during the quarter. Medtronic comprises approximately 1.3% of Capstone Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Capstone Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 3,248.2% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 15,770 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after acquiring an additional 15,299 shares in the last quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Medtronic by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 4,613 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Chesapeake Wealth Management boosted its stake in Medtronic by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 12,486 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Medtronic by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 41,572 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,749,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares during the period. Finally, Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Medtronic by 48.3% during the 1st quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 76,576 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,906,000 after purchasing an additional 24,933 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MDT opened at $99.14 on Thursday. Medtronic PLC has a 12-month low of $72.13 and a 12-month high of $122.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.98.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.06. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 17.11%. The business had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Medtronic PLC will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th were given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.38%.

MDT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Medtronic from $128.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $112.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Medtronic from $122.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Medtronic has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.86.

In related news, CEO Omar Ishrak purchased 8,771 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $110.87 per share, for a total transaction of $972,440.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

