Capstone Financial Group Inc. Purchases Shares of 706 Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX)

Capstone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the first quarter valued at $515,000. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the first quarter valued at $249,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $1,881,000. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $4,004,000. Finally, HGK Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $321,000. 81.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Michael J. Wood sold 1,254 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.89, for a total value of $191,724.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,165,839.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Randa G. Newsome sold 6,806 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.12, for a total transaction of $1,525,360.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,898,791.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,275 shares of company stock valued at $2,437,631. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RTX opened at $67.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.36 billion, a PE ratio of 10.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.42. Raytheon Technologies Corp has a 1 year low of $40.72 and a 1 year high of $93.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $96.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $182.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $19.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.42 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 16.60%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Corp will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 35.59%.

RTX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $101.45 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Raytheon Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Sunday, April 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.69.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

