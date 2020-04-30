Capstone Financial Group Inc. Increases Position in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)

Capstone Financial Group Inc. raised its position in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the quarter. American Tower accounts for approximately 1.5% of Capstone Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Capstone Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Country Trust Bank grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 289.3% in the fourth quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. CXI Advisors acquired a new position in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Brooktree Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower in the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new position in shares of American Tower in the first quarter worth $32,000. 92.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on AMT shares. New Street Research upgraded shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. UBS Group upgraded shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of American Tower from $254.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.31.

In other news, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,229 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.81, for a total value of $252,940.49. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,469 shares in the company, valued at $5,653,394.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.60, for a total transaction of $535,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,097 shares in the company, valued at $998,029.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 6,799 shares of company stock worth $1,541,402 over the last 90 days. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE AMT opened at $236.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.40. American Tower Corp has a 52-week low of $174.32 and a 52-week high of $260.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $231.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $228.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.03.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 32.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.84 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that American Tower Corp will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 14th were given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 13th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.89%.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

