Capstone Financial Group Inc. Has $794,000 Stake in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

Capstone Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,906 shares during the period. Capstone Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $794,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. Bath Savings Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 4,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC now owns 8,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Group lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advisory Group now owns 5,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 76,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,110,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, Omnia Family Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC now owns 7,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. 76.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Charles H. Noski bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.53 per share, with a total value of $590,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,185.22. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Charles W. Scharf bought 173,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.69 per share, for a total transaction of $4,963,370.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,075,720.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WFC opened at $30.00 on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co has a 52-week low of $25.10 and a 52-week high of $54.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.18 billion, a PE ratio of 10.60, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.08.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.85). The business had revenue of $17.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.40 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 14.52%. Wells Fargo & Co’s quarterly revenue was down 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Co will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.80%. Wells Fargo & Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.58%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on WFC shares. UBS Group cut their target price on Wells Fargo & Co from $49.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Nomura Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Co in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Bank of America cut their target price on Wells Fargo & Co from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Wells Fargo & Co from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on Wells Fargo & Co from $47.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.60.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

