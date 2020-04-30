Capstone Financial Group Inc. Has $658,000 Position in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH)

Capstone Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,515 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 348 shares during the quarter. Capstone Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- were worth $658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GWPH. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 321.4% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 295 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 54.6% in the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 283 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 121.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 509 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 76.3% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 462 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 80.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from $170.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from $233.00 to $227.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in a report on Thursday, March 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $192.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in a report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.93.

GWPH opened at $104.30 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $91.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 5.22 and a current ratio of 5.95. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- has a one year low of $67.98 and a one year high of $196.00.

GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.32). GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- had a negative net margin of 2.90% and a negative return on equity of 16.12%. The firm had revenue of $109.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.20) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1528.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- will post -2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- news, insider Douglas B. Snyder sold 3,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.17, for a total transaction of $35,542.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,104 shares in the company, valued at $642,853.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Geoffrey W. Dr Guy sold 600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.63, for a total transaction of $3,978,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 6,221,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,248,684.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 619,728 shares of company stock valued at $4,157,466 over the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GW Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing cannabinoid prescription medicines using botanical extracts derived from the Cannabis plant. Its lead product is Epidiolex, an oral medicine for the treatment of refractory childhood epilepsies, as well as for the treatment of Dravet syndrome, Lennox-Gastaut syndrome, tuberous sclerosis complex, and infantile spasms.

