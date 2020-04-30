Capstone Financial Group Inc. Has $390,000 Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Capstone Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 14.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,511 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the quarter. Capstone Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IVV. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Bank & Trust bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. TI Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000.

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $294.13 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $265.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $305.02. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $220.28 and a 1 year high of $340.63.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $1.5314 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $6.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

