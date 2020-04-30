Capstone Financial Group Inc. Has $1.65 Million Holdings in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

Capstone Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 37,268 shares of the company’s stock after selling 694 shares during the quarter. The Coca-Cola accounts for 1.7% of Capstone Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Capstone Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $1,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KO. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,121,610,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,006,996,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 1.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 181,621,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,959,624,000 after buying an additional 2,412,293 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 52,925,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,923,381,000 after buying an additional 2,155,322 shares during the period. Finally, PGGM Investments acquired a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the first quarter worth approximately $75,002,000. 68.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KO opened at $47.12 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.87. The Coca-Cola Co has a 52-week low of $36.27 and a 52-week high of $60.13.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 45.26% and a net margin of 26.95%. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Co will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 77.73%.

KO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on The Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target (down previously from $64.00) on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Friday, March 20th. Bank of America upped their price target on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on The Coca-Cola from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.55.

In other news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 12,546 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $752,760.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 177,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,655,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Lisa Chang acquired 1,650 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $46.74 per share, for a total transaction of $77,121.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $272,307.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

