Capstone Financial Group Inc. Acquires 400 Shares of Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG)

Capstone Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,866 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Conagra Brands accounts for 1.2% of Capstone Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Capstone Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $1,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in Conagra Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $20,588,710,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 33,852,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,159,094,000 after purchasing an additional 3,191,453 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 29,654,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,376,000 after purchasing an additional 6,171,649 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,663,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,881,000 after purchasing an additional 515,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,113,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,334,000 after purchasing an additional 64,736 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

In other Conagra Brands news, Director Thomas K. Brown sold 7,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.44, for a total value of $237,979.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CAG. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Cfra reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective (up from $33.00) on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Conagra Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.06.

NYSE CAG opened at $34.21 on Thursday. Conagra Brands Inc has a 52-week low of $22.83 and a 52-week high of $35.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $16.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.24 and a 200-day moving average of $30.19.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 7.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Conagra Brands Inc will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be paid a $0.2125 dividend. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 29th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.29%.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

Further Reading: Consumer behavior in bull markets

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG).

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.