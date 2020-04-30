CAPROCK Group Inc. Purchases 5,929 Shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 30.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,634 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,929 shares during the period. Visa accounts for approximately 0.8% of CAPROCK Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $4,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its position in Visa by 57.8% during the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 172 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Laffer Investments acquired a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Visa by 117.1% during the 1st quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 241 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.40, for a total transaction of $1,129,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 142,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,933,326. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Lynne Biggar sold 5,500 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.18, for a total transaction of $1,161,490.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,090,556.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,371 shares of company stock valued at $6,191,389 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

V stock opened at $181.79 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $337.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. Visa Inc has a 52-week low of $133.93 and a 52-week high of $214.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $182.85.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.08 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 43.15% and a net margin of 52.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Visa Inc will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.06%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on V shares. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Visa from $210.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Visa from $217.00 to $195.00 in a report on Thursday, March 26th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Citigroup increased their price target on Visa from $190.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Visa from $232.00 to $229.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.89.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

