CAPROCK Group Inc. Invests $285,000 in Southern Co (NYSE:SO)

CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Southern Co (NYSE:SO) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,263 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new stake in Southern during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,021,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Southern during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Southern during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in Southern by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Southern during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. 59.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SO shares. Wolfe Research raised shares of Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Southern in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Southern from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Cfra boosted their target price on shares of Southern from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.96.

In other Southern news, EVP Christopher C. Womack sold 9,843 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.99, for a total transaction of $669,225.57. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,233,746.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.59, for a total transaction of $103,180.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 84,396 shares in the company, valued at $4,353,989.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SO stock opened at $57.37 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.78. Southern Co has a one year low of $41.96 and a one year high of $71.10. The firm has a market cap of $61.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.46.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.27. Southern had a net margin of 22.20% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Southern Co will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. This is a positive change from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.74%.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

