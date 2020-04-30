CAPROCK Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 (NASDAQ:VTWO)

CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 (NASDAQ:VTWO) by 51.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,670 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VTWO opened at $104.17 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $93.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.27. Vanguard Russell 2000 has a 12 month low of $76.92 and a 12 month high of $136.80.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th were paid a dividend of $0.128 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%.

