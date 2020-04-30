CAPROCK Group Inc. Acquires 56,443 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 359.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 72,165 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,443 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in Pfizer during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,312,000. UMA Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Pfizer during the third quarter valued at approximately $331,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Pfizer by 22.8% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 227,598 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,244,000 after purchasing an additional 42,268 shares in the last quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC raised its position in Pfizer by 8.9% during the third quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 57,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after purchasing an additional 4,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group raised its position in Pfizer by 21.2% during the third quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 4,568 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 71.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $38.12 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.88 and a twelve month high of $44.56. The stock has a market cap of $212.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.68 and its 200 day moving average is $36.74.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.44% and a return on equity of 27.01%. The company had revenue of $12.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 51.53%.

In other Pfizer news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc acquired 312,500 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

PFE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.11.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

Featured Story: What causes a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.