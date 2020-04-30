CAPROCK Group Inc. Acquires 1,787 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 54.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,088 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,787 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMAT. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 42,104 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,570,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 8,679 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 9,041 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 4,400 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,894 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. 80.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Applied Materials stock opened at $54.34 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.32. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.64 and a fifty-two week high of $69.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.66, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 36.15%. Applied Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is an increase from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.63%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMAT. UBS Group raised shares of Applied Materials from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $51.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, March 27th. ICAP raised shares of Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. DA Davidson cut shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and issued a $79.00 price objective (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.25.

In other Applied Materials news, Director Stephen R. Forrest sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.40, for a total transaction of $134,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

