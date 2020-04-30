Capital One Financial Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE)

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial decreased their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for Urban Edge Properties in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 27th. Capital One Financial analyst C. Lucas now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.26 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.27. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Urban Edge Properties’ Q2 2020 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.27 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.10 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Urban Edge Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Evercore ISI raised shares of Urban Edge Properties from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Odeon Capital Group started coverage on Urban Edge Properties in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Urban Edge Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.15.

UE stock opened at $10.98 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.98. Urban Edge Properties has a 52-week low of $6.98 and a 52-week high of $21.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 7.58, a current ratio of 7.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.26). Urban Edge Properties had a net margin of 28.25% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The firm had revenue of $95.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.02 million.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UE. 6 Meridian grew its holdings in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 32,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Urban Edge Properties by 2.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $791,000 after buying an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 292,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,611,000 after buying an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 61,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 56.2% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. 93.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. Urban Edge Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.86%.

Urban Edge Properties Company Profile

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the New York metropolitan region. Urban Edge owns 87 properties totaling 16.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

