Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Grows Stake in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 54.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,683 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Square by 316.7% in the 1st quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in Square in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in Square in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Square by 114.5% in the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 562 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp increased its position in Square by 52.4% during the first quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 582 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 58.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Square alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Square from $86.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Citigroup downgraded Square from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Square in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Square from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Square in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Square currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.68.

Shares of NYSE SQ opened at $65.77 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market cap of $27.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.32 and a beta of 2.82. Square, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.33 and a 1 year high of $87.25.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Square had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 7.97%. On average, research analysts predict that Square, Inc. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jacqueline D. Reses sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 228,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,711,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 1,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.78, for a total value of $106,547.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 107,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,914,870.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 41,907 shares of company stock valued at $2,419,187. Corporate insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

About Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Featured Story: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.