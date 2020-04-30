Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Buys 89 Shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,105 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Mastercard by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 85,027 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $20,539,000 after purchasing an additional 7,352 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC increased its holdings in Mastercard by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 2,180 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 18,742 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,527,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth approximately $351,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 550 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. 75.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MA shares. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $290.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. UBS Group upped their target price on Mastercard from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upped their target price on Mastercard from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $316.04.

MA stock opened at $283.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $266.47 billion, a PE ratio of 35.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.08. Mastercard Inc has a 12-month low of $199.99 and a 12-month high of $347.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $251.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $286.93.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 150.46% and a net margin of 48.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Mastercard Inc will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.59%.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 38,536 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.02, for a total transaction of $12,409,362.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 111,370,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,863,676,217.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 7,492 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $2,509,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 16,459 shares in the company, valued at $5,513,765. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 124,054 shares of company stock worth $40,244,012 over the last ninety days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

