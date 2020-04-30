Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Buys 5,117 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 120.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,364 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,117 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 42,104 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,570,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 8,679 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 9,041 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 4,400 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,894 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. 80.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

In other news, Director Stephen R. Forrest sold 2,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.40, for a total value of $134,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on AMAT. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $71.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. ICAP upgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Thursday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $79.00 target price (up from $70.00) on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.25.

Shares of AMAT stock opened at $54.34 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.64 and a 1 year high of $69.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.66, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.51.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.06. Applied Materials had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 36.15%. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. This is an increase from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.63%.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Article: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.