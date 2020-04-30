Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Buys 424 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 26.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,024 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Security National Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 1,799 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,126 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,188,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 8,050 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,707,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC now owns 8,642 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,681,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,659 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.43% of the company’s stock.

BABA opened at $206.70 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $511.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.97, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $195.29 and its 200 day moving average is $200.47. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 12-month low of $147.95 and a 12-month high of $231.14.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The specialty retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $161.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 34.90% and a return on equity of 15.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $12.19 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 5.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BABA. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $248.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $219.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $243.55.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

