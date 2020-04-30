Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Buys 3,496 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 368.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,446 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,496 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $697,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CXI Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000.

Shares of VUG stock opened at $180.44 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $161.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $176.29. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $133.57 and a 12 month high of $202.18.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

