Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Acquires 10,607 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 58.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,664 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,607 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MRK. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Ruggie Capital Group acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. 75.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $96.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $80.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.55. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.25 and a 52 week high of $92.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $77.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.02.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $12.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.46 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 49.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

Featured Story: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.