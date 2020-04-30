Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) Trading 8.3% Higher Following Insider Buying Activity

Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG)’s share price rose 8.3% on Wednesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The company traded as high as $23.95 and last traded at $23.07, approximately 248,699 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 461% from the average daily volume of 44,324 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.31.

Specifically, Director Stan W. Connally bought 2,315 shares of Capital City Bank Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.50 per share, for a total transaction of $52,087.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

CCBG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Capital City Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. BidaskClub raised shares of Capital City Bank Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Capital City Bank Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Capital City Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the company. Capital City Bank Group currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.43. The stock has a market cap of $337.15 million, a PE ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.08. Capital City Bank Group had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 17.01%. The company had revenue of $41.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.80 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Capital City Bank Group, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Capital City Bank Group during the first quarter valued at $293,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 11.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 280,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,701,000 after acquiring an additional 28,714 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 347,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,606,000 after acquiring an additional 31,693 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Capital City Bank Group during the fourth quarter valued at $284,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in Capital City Bank Group in the 4th quarter worth about $732,000. 42.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capital City Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Capital City Bank that provides a range of banking and banking-related services to individual and corporate clients in Florida, Georgia, and Alabama. It offers financing for commercial business properties, equipment, inventories, and accounts receivable, as well as commercial leasing and letters of credit; treasury management services; and merchant credit card transaction processing services.

