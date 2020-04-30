Camelot Portfolios LLC Trims Holdings in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX)

Camelot Portfolios LLC decreased its stake in shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 19.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,467 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,073 shares during the quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new position in United Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $224,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in United Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in United Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in United Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in United Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.71% of the company’s stock.

UTX opened at $65.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $54.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.99. United Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $69.02 and a 1-year high of $158.44.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $19.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.34 billion. United Technologies had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 7.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.95 EPS. Research analysts expect that United Technologies Co. will post 7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UTX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised United Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price (down previously from $169.00) on shares of United Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. UBS Group raised their target price on United Technologies from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of United Technologies in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on United Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $186.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. United Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.07.

United Technologies Profile

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

