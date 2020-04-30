Camelot Portfolios LLC Sells 943 Shares of Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM)

Camelot Portfolios LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 943 shares during the quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Iron Mountain during the fourth quarter worth about $92,639,000. PGGM Investments purchased a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the first quarter valued at approximately $15,393,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 5.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,986,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $428,457,000 after acquiring an additional 637,543 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 175.0% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 721,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,034,000 after acquiring an additional 459,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 149.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 416,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,280,000 after purchasing an additional 249,860 shares during the last quarter. 84.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Iron Mountain news, Director Clark H. Bailey sold 15,555 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.77, for a total transaction of $509,737.35. Following the transaction, the director now owns 167,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,477,472.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on IRM shares. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Iron Mountain in a research note on Monday, January 27th. ValuEngine downgraded Iron Mountain from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Iron Mountain in a report on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.23.

IRM stock opened at $24.95 on Thursday. Iron Mountain Inc has a 1 year low of $21.00 and a 1 year high of $34.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.83, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.52. The firm has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.12, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.77.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.32). Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 6.27%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Iron Mountain Inc will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.6185 per share. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. This is a positive change from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.86%.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 85 million square feet across more than 1,400 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

