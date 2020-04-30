Camelot Portfolios LLC Sells 3,450 Shares of Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX)

Camelot Portfolios LLC lowered its stake in Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) by 35.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,260 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 3,450 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Seagate Technology by 346.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 540 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Seagate Technology by 64.3% in the 1st quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 705 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 195.5% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 585 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 803.0% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 894 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 46,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.51, for a total value of $2,280,628.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ban Seng Teh sold 499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.79, for a total value of $25,344.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $568,746.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,563 shares of company stock valued at $3,276,073 over the last ninety days. 1.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

STX stock opened at $51.06 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The company has a market capitalization of $13.32 billion, a PE ratio of 7.62, a P/E/G ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 1.23. Seagate Technology PLC has a 12-month low of $39.02 and a 12-month high of $64.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.89.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 62.81% and a net margin of 17.57%. Seagate Technology’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. Research analysts predict that Seagate Technology PLC will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 24th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.09%. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is 53.94%.

Several research firms have weighed in on STX. Craig Hallum upgraded Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Seagate Technology from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Citigroup cut their price target on Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. BidaskClub lowered Seagate Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.17.

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It manufactures and distributes hard disk drives; solid state drives (SSDs), including serial attached small computer system interface and non-volatile memory express SSDs; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

