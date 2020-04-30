Camelot Portfolios LLC Purchases 5,915 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Camelot Portfolios LLC raised its position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 112.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,155 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 5,915 shares during the quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,156,568 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $476,167,000 after buying an additional 217,332 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,147,971 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $476,493,000 after buying an additional 1,241,210 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,180,211 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $419,898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045,361 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,455,725 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $319,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159,318 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,130,003 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $300,002,000 after purchasing an additional 915,395 shares during the period. 85.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 976,507 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $46.40 per share, for a total transaction of $45,309,924.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jeanne P. Jackson bought 25,510 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.72 per share, with a total value of $579,587.20. Following the purchase, the director now owns 13,100 shares in the company, valued at $297,632. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 1,005,017 shares of company stock valued at $46,043,112. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DAL stock opened at $27.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.52 billion, a PE ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.10 and a 12 month high of $63.44.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $8.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.33 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 25.95%. Delta Air Lines’s quarterly revenue was down 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DAL. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Cfra dropped their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $75.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Delta Air Lines presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.47.

Delta Air Lines Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

Further Reading: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.