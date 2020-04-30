Camelot Portfolios LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Camelot Portfolios LLC lowered its holdings in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 7.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,156 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 87 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AVGO. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Private Ocean LLC raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 1,566.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 100 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 83.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,348 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.39, for a total transaction of $356,397.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 62,500 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.86, for a total value of $18,303,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 218,140 shares of company stock worth $57,811,449. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AVGO has been the topic of a number of research reports. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on Broadcom from $366.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Broadcom from $308.00 to $264.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Loop Capital upgraded Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. BidaskClub upgraded Broadcom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Broadcom from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $314.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $276.02 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $105.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $239.01 and its 200-day moving average is $289.45. Broadcom Inc has a 52-week low of $155.67 and a 52-week high of $331.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.33 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.99 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 32.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Broadcom Inc will post 17.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 23rd were given a $3.25 dividend. This represents a $13.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 20th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.67%.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

