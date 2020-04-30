Camelot Portfolios LLC Increases Stock Position in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

Camelot Portfolios LLC increased its position in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 34.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,116 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Citigroup by 71.6% in the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in Citigroup by 268.7% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Citigroup by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of C stock opened at $50.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $99.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.36. Citigroup Inc has a one year low of $32.00 and a one year high of $83.11.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $20.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.98 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 9.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 4th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 1st. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.91%.

A number of research firms have commented on C. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of Citigroup from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.98.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

