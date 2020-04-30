Camelot Portfolios LLC Has $255,000 Holdings in Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX)

Camelot Portfolios LLC lifted its stake in Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) by 25.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,171 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 643 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 92.6% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 262 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. 89.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.73, for a total transaction of $45,655.65. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 71,106 shares in the company, valued at $8,015,779.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 11,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.01, for a total value of $1,312,421.17. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 249,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,942,462.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 255,476 shares of company stock valued at $28,656,119 in the last quarter. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DGX shares. Bank of America raised their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Friday, April 24th. Cfra cut Quest Diagnostics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $140.00 to $106.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. TheStreet cut Quest Diagnostics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Quest Diagnostics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $95.00 to $139.00 in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Quest Diagnostics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.06.

Quest Diagnostics stock opened at $113.55 on Thursday. Quest Diagnostics Inc has a 52 week low of $73.02 and a 52 week high of $125.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.35 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.47.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.06. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 14.79% and a net margin of 10.36%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. Quest Diagnostics’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Inc will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

