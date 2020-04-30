Camden Property Trust (CPT) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 7th. Analysts expect Camden Property Trust to post earnings of $1.31 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $263.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.36 million. Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 5.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. On average, analysts expect Camden Property Trust to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Camden Property Trust alerts:

Shares of CPT opened at $88.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22. Camden Property Trust has a 1 year low of $62.48 and a 1 year high of $120.73.

In other Camden Property Trust news, COO H Malcolm Stewart sold 22,727 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.24, for a total transaction of $2,528,151.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 126,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,106,344.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CPT. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Camden Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $104.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. BTIG Research cut Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $122.00 price objective (up from $117.00) on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Zelman & Associates raised Camden Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Camden Property Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.07.

About Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 161 properties containing 55,160 apartment homes across the United States.

Featured Article: G-20

Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.