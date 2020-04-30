CalWest Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CALW) Trading Down 4.9%

CalWest Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CALW)’s share price fell 4.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.34 and last traded at $0.34, 7,700 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 79% from the average session volume of 37,337 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.36.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.41.

CalWest Bancorp Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CALW)

CalWest Bancorp operates as a holding company for CalWest Bank that provides various banking products and services to entrepreneurs, high net worth individuals, and businesses in California. Its deposit products and services include checking accounts, money market, savings, investment sweeps, and zero balancing accounts, as well as payroll processing and merchant card services; certificates of deposit; and retirement accounts.

Read More: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for CalWest Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CalWest Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.