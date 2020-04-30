Calamos Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 801 shares during the quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Mondelez International by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,492,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,183,000 after buying an additional 15,551 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Mondelez International by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 109,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,014,000 after acquiring an additional 4,848 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Mondelez International by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 384,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,151,000 after acquiring an additional 97,000 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in Mondelez International by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 10,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bluefin Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth about $3,053,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Mondelez International from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Monday, January 27th. BidaskClub lowered Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Mondelez International from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Mondelez International from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.94.

In other Mondelez International news, Director Peter W. May sold 1,177,012 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total transaction of $67,878,282.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $51.05 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.61. Mondelez International Inc has a 52 week low of $41.19 and a 52 week high of $59.96. The company has a market cap of $73.77 billion, a PE ratio of 19.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.70.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.03. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 14.96%. The company had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. Mondelez International’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.15%.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

Further Reading: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.