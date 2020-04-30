Calamos Wealth Management LLC Trims Holdings in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 22.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,330 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 979 shares during the quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Paypal were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paypal during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paypal during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Paypal by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 284 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Paypal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Paypal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 83.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PYPL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Paypal from $137.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Paypal from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Paypal from $124.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Paypal from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $128.00 price objective on shares of Paypal in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.62.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $2,975,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 357,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,566,782.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 92,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.63, for a total value of $9,977,301.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 174,201 shares in the company, valued at $18,749,253.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 242,074 shares of company stock worth $26,220,554 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PYPL opened at $123.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. Paypal Holdings Inc has a one year low of $82.07 and a one year high of $124.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $102.89 and its 200-day moving average is $107.90.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.94 billion. Paypal had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 13.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

