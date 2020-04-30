Calamos Wealth Management LLC Makes New $215,000 Investment in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 1.3% in the first quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 70.0% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 19,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,530,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in Eli Lilly And Co by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 4,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monument Capital Management raised its position in Eli Lilly And Co by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 16,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 77.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eli Lilly And Co alerts:

NYSE LLY opened at $155.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.36 billion, a PE ratio of 25.65, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.16. Eli Lilly And Co has a 1 year low of $101.36 and a 1 year high of $164.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $142.67 and its 200 day moving average is $130.91.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. Eli Lilly And Co had a return on equity of 197.26% and a net margin of 23.97%. Eli Lilly And Co’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly And Co will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on LLY shares. Goldman Sachs Group raised Eli Lilly And Co from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research reduced their price objective on Eli Lilly And Co to $156.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen raised their price objective on Eli Lilly And Co from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Cfra raised their price objective on Eli Lilly And Co from $146.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Eli Lilly And Co from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.50.

In other news, SVP Stephen F. Fry sold 14,657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.30, for a total transaction of $1,968,435.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 110,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,849,819.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Aarti S. Shah sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,087 shares in the company, valued at $2,863,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,106,320 shares of company stock valued at $162,306,238 over the last 90 days. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eli Lilly And Co Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

See Also: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly And Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly And Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.