Calamos Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,049 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,202 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $5,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MA. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,436 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,116,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Bluefin Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth $10,214,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 5,850 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,747,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. NS Partners Ltd increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 96,171 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $28,716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MA. Citigroup raised their target price on Mastercard from $285.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Mastercard from $350.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Mastercard from $332.00 to $292.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Nomura Securities cut their target price on Mastercard from $368.00 to $334.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Mastercard from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mastercard currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $316.04.

In related news, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 7,492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $2,509,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 16,459 shares in the company, valued at $5,513,765. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 38,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.02, for a total value of $12,409,362.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 111,370,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,863,676,217.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 124,054 shares of company stock valued at $40,244,012 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MA opened at $283.69 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $251.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $286.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $266.47 billion, a PE ratio of 35.73, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.08. Mastercard Inc has a 1 year low of $199.99 and a 1 year high of $347.25.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 150.46% and a net margin of 48.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. Analysts predict that Mastercard Inc will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 20.59%.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Recommended Story: Institutional Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.