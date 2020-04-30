Calamos Wealth Management LLC Has $467,000 Holdings in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 85.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 34,701 shares during the quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Firestone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $142,000. 63.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Duke Energy from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $96.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Duke Energy from $104.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Duke Energy from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.38.

NYSE DUK opened at $86.63 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $82.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.79. The company has a market capitalization of $64.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.32, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.33. Duke Energy Corp has a 1-year low of $62.13 and a 1-year high of $103.79.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.54 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 14.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 16,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.86, for a total value of $1,506,504.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 302,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,771,574.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 16,928 shares of company stock worth $1,548,882 over the last three months. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

