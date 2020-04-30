Calamos Wealth Management LLC Has $217,000 Holdings in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 681 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 32 shares during the quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Triangle Securities Wealth Management grew its position in Adobe by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 6,993 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,306,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Adobe by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 726 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Philadelphia Trust Co. lifted its stake in Adobe by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. now owns 2,300 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $759,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. lifted its stake in Adobe by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 7,022 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,316,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 967 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

In other Adobe news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 5,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.97, for a total value of $1,534,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 59,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,284,668.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gloria Chen sold 498 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.88, for a total value of $156,312.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,975,582.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,698 shares of company stock valued at $2,073,206 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ADBE shares. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Adobe from $358.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Adobe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $327.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Adobe from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $370.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $340.44.

ADBE stock opened at $349.17 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $319.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $322.13. The company has a market cap of $160.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.94. Adobe Inc has a twelve month low of $255.13 and a twelve month high of $386.74.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The software company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.04. Adobe had a return on equity of 33.54% and a net margin of 27.72%. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc will post 8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

