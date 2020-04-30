Calamos Advisors LLC Sells 16,745 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Calamos Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 9.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 157,669 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,745 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $8,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Welch Group LLC increased its stake in General Mills by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 571,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,170,000 after purchasing an additional 37,900 shares in the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in General Mills by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 22,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. increased its stake in General Mills by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 7,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in General Mills during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GIS opened at $60.30 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $36.36 billion, a PE ratio of 17.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.51. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.59 and a 52 week high of $61.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.51.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. General Mills had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 12.68%. The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on GIS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of General Mills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of General Mills from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of General Mills from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of General Mills from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of General Mills from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. General Mills currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.79.

In related news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 3,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.25, for a total value of $214,344.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,189 shares in the company, valued at $2,472,570.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 13,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.20, for a total transaction of $744,111.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 51,749 shares in the company, valued at $2,804,795.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 137,668 shares of company stock worth $8,078,504. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

