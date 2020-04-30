Calamos Advisors LLC Sells 10,755 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Calamos Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 105,532 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 10,755 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $8,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SkyOak Wealt LLC bought a new position in Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter valued at $318,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 14,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,270,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. ACG Wealth lifted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 3,549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter worth $210,000. 60.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ED stock opened at $81.28 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $82.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $27.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 0.27. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.03 and a 52-week high of $95.10.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 10.69%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.765 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $3.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.02%.

ED has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Bank of America upgraded Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their target price on Consolidated Edison from $83.00 to $64.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Consolidated Edison from $89.00 to $78.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.83.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,622 customers in parts of Manhattan.

