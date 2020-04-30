Calamos Advisors LLC Has $7.38 Million Stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR)

Calamos Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,238 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH were worth $7,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH during the first quarter worth approximately $1,089,000. Ninepoint Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in the first quarter valued at approximately $736,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 32.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 2.7% in the first quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 15,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 2.8% in the first quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 5,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. 87.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DLR. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $132.00 price target on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a report on Monday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $142.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Monday, April 13th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.29.

In related news, CEO A William Stein sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $3,500,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,500,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CTO Christopher Sharp sold 382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.90, for a total transaction of $46,183.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 3,422 shares in the company, valued at $413,719.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 108,960 shares of company stock worth $15,008,106 over the last ninety days. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE DLR opened at $148.61 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $138.51 and its 200-day moving average is $127.58. The stock has a market cap of $39.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.17. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a twelve month low of $105.00 and a twelve month high of $158.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $1.12. The company had revenue of $787.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $793.98 million. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH had a net margin of 18.07% and a return on equity of 5.79%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. This is a boost from DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 16th. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.37%.

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

