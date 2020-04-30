Calamos Advisors LLC Has $10.85 Million Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Calamos Advisors LLC cut its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 8.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,137 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 11,209 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $10,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UPS. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of United Parcel Service stock opened at $96.11 on Thursday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.00 and a 52-week high of $125.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $96.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.04 billion, a PE ratio of 18.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.94.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.08). United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 156.11%. The firm had revenue of $18.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 6.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UPS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $119.00 to $101.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. UBS Group lowered shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of United Parcel Service from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.32.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

