Calamos Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Calamos Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 27.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 120,844 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 44,790 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $9,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NTRS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Northern Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $162,543,000. Investec Asset Management LTD boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 157.0% in the 4th quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 689,381 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $73,240,000 after buying an additional 421,114 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,077,512 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $114,475,000 after buying an additional 310,005 shares during the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Northern Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,688,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Northern Trust by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 919,488 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $97,687,000 after acquiring an additional 243,761 shares during the period. 82.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Northern Trust from $110.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Northern Trust from $76.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. UBS Group cut Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Buckingham Research decreased their price target on Northern Trust from $115.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.08.

NTRS stock opened at $82.04 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $75.52 and its 200 day moving average is $95.52. The stock has a market cap of $16.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.21. Northern Trust Co. has a 1-year low of $60.67 and a 1-year high of $110.48.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 21.88% and a return on equity of 15.18%. Northern Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Northern Trust Co. will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.23%.

In other Northern Trust news, EVP Teresa Parker sold 1,057 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.84, for a total value of $108,701.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Peter Cherecwich sold 32,403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.19, for a total value of $3,343,665.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,668 shares of company stock worth $4,163,654. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

