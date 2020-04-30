Bruderman Asset Management LLC Buys 1,970 Shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Bruderman Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 8.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,980 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises approximately 1.8% of Bruderman Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Bruderman Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $4,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ninepoint Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at $358,000. SlateStone Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 16,507 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,082,000 after buying an additional 2,197 shares during the period. Laffer Investments lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Laffer Investments now owns 9,228 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the period. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 11,235 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, PAX Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 2,015 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the period. 70.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $221.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $233.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.64, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.98. Home Depot Inc has a twelve month low of $140.63 and a twelve month high of $247.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $193.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $219.90.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.17. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.20% and a negative return on equity of 599.49%. The firm had revenue of $25.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Home Depot Inc will post 9.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total transaction of $2,307,780.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,903,748.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

HD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $255.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Loop Capital upgraded Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Home Depot from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price target (up previously from $245.00) on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $239.24.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

