Bruderman Asset Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Bruderman Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,939 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FB. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Permanens Capital L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. American National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new position in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. 65.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Peter Thiel sold 53,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.56, for a total value of $11,286,437.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,094,650.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.50, for a total value of $53,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,929. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 83,415 shares of company stock valued at $17,232,259 over the last 90 days. 14.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:FB opened at $194.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 4.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $521.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.06. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $137.10 and a one year high of $224.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $167.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $193.41.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $17.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.25 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 26.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Nomura Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $253.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a report on Sunday, March 29th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $238.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a report on Sunday. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, forty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.08.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

