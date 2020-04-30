Brookmont Capital Management Has $2.80 Million Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Brookmont Capital Management grew its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,598 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,484 shares during the period. Chevron accounts for about 2.3% of Brookmont Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Brookmont Capital Management’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA bought a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Price Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 105.8% in the fourth quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 284 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. 66.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CVX shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Chevron from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Cowen dropped their target price on Chevron from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price target on Chevron from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Chevron from $137.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Independent Research downgraded Chevron to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Chevron has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.11.

In related news, Director John Frank purchased 400 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $104.61 per share, for a total transaction of $41,844.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,114 shares in the company, valued at $534,975.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:CVX opened at $94.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.19. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $51.60 and a 1 year high of $127.00. The company has a market capitalization of $167.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.66 and a beta of 1.17.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $36.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.98 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 2.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.95 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be given a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.45%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.30%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

