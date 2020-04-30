Brokers Set Expectations for South State Corp’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:SSB)

South State Corp (NASDAQ:SSB) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for South State in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 28th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons expects that the bank will earn $1.00 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for South State’s FY2020 earnings at $4.82 EPS.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.52). South State had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 7.55%. The business had revenue of $172.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised South State from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of South State from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of South State from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 25th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of South State from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SSB opened at $60.27 on Wednesday. South State has a 12-month low of $48.28 and a 12-month high of $88.10. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.76.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of South State by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,276,355 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $110,724,000 after acquiring an additional 75,635 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of South State by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,083,325 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $93,978,000 after purchasing an additional 63,933 shares during the period. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in South State by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 899,284 shares of the bank’s stock worth $78,013,000 after purchasing an additional 3,034 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in South State by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 854,984 shares of the bank’s stock worth $74,170,000 after buying an additional 78,822 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in South State by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 464,662 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,309,000 after buying an additional 17,299 shares in the last quarter. 81.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Robert H. Demere, Jr. acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $59.27 per share, for a total transaction of $177,810.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 52,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,086,840.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. South State’s payout ratio is 33.39%.

South State Company Profile

South State Corporation operates as the bank holding company for South State Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking services, mortgage lending services, trust and wealth management services, and consumer finance loans. The company accepts demand deposits, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and other time deposits; and offers lending and credit card, and ATM processing services.

