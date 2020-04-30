Brokerages Set British American Tobacco PLC (NYSE:BTI) Price Target at $50.00

Shares of British American Tobacco PLC (NYSE:BTI) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $50.00.

BTI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of British American Tobacco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of British American Tobacco from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of British American Tobacco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in British American Tobacco by 567.8% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in British American Tobacco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new stake in British American Tobacco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Arden Trust Co purchased a new stake in British American Tobacco during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in British American Tobacco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.98% of the company’s stock.

British American Tobacco stock opened at $40.02 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. British American Tobacco has a 1-year low of $27.32 and a 1-year high of $45.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.94.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 18th will be issued a $0.6721 dividend. This represents a $2.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 17th. British American Tobacco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.13%.

About British American Tobacco

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson & Hedges, John Player Gold Leaf, State Express 555, and Shuang Xi brands.

