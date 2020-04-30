Brokerages Expect Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:NEPT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $8.77 Million

Equities analysts predict that Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:NEPT) (TSE:NTB) will announce sales of $8.77 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Neptune Wellness Solutions’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $8.42 million to $9.12 million. Neptune Wellness Solutions posted sales of $4.26 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 105.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, June 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Neptune Wellness Solutions will report full-year sales of $23.39 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $22.22 million to $24.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $66.07 million, with estimates ranging from $43.88 million to $93.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Neptune Wellness Solutions.

Get Neptune Wellness Solutions alerts:

Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) (TSE:NTB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $6.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.15 million. Neptune Wellness Solutions had a negative net margin of 132.09% and a negative return on equity of 39.22%.

NEPT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions in a research report on Friday, January 31st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $3.75 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.63.

NEPT opened at $2.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.99 million, a P/E ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 2.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.41. Neptune Wellness Solutions has a 52-week low of $0.96 and a 52-week high of $6.57.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions by 44.6% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 67,472 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 20,810 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Neptune Wellness Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $277,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Neptune Wellness Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $163,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Neptune Wellness Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Neptune Wellness Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $113,000. 17.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Company Profile

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc, a health and wellness products company, specializes in the extraction, purification and formulation of cannabis products, as well as other specialty ingredients, such as MaxSimil, a patented ingredient that enhances the absorption of lipid-based nutraceuticals, and various other marine and seed oils.

Read More: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Neptune Wellness Solutions (NEPT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Neptune Wellness Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neptune Wellness Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.