Brokerages Expect Bellus Health Inc. (NYSE:BLU) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $10,000.00

Wall Street analysts expect that Bellus Health Inc. (NYSE:BLU) will post sales of $10,000.00 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Bellus Health’s earnings. Bellus Health also reported sales of $10,000.00 in the same quarter last year. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Bellus Health will report full-year sales of $30,000.00 for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $30,000.00. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Bellus Health.

Bellus Health (NYSE:BLU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.01 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bellus Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded Bellus Health from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bellus Health in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.00.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Bellus Health by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,153,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,527,000 after purchasing an additional 99,022 shares during the last quarter. Samsara BioCapital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bellus Health in the fourth quarter worth about $3,693,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Bellus Health by 115.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 82,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 44,200 shares during the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bellus Health in the fourth quarter worth about $625,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Bellus Health in the fourth quarter worth about $259,000.

Shares of NYSE BLU opened at $9.20 on Thursday. Bellus Health has a 1-year low of $2.97 and a 1-year high of $11.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.20.

Bellus Health Company Profile

BELLUS Health Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for conditions with high unmet medical need. Its lead drug candidate includes BLU-5937, a small molecule antagonist of the P2X3 receptor for chronic cough. The company also has economic interests in various partnered development stage programs, including KIACTA for the treatment of sarcoidosis; AMO-01 for treatment of Phelan McDermid syndrome; and ALZ-801 for APOE4 homozygous Alzheimer's disease.

