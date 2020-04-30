Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Shares Gap Up on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $20.06, but opened at $19.14. Brinker International shares last traded at $25.10, with a volume of 8,294,246 shares trading hands.

The restaurant operator reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.80. The company had revenue of $860.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $845.99 million. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 4.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share.

Get Brinker International alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on Brinker International from $44.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Brinker International from $54.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Brinker International from $54.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. OTR Global cut Brinker International to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Brinker International from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.26.

In other news, CEO Wyman Roberts acquired 4,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.63 per share, with a total value of $153,237.75. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 157,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,444,320.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Joseph G. Taylor acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.07 per share, for a total transaction of $85,175.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $452,892.51. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought a total of 7,925 shares of company stock valued at $272,363 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EAT. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in Brinker International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Brinker International by 190.8% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 794 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Brinker International in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Brinker International by 57.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,665 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 505.0% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,688 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares during the period.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.46 and a 200-day moving average of $35.16. The company has a market cap of $641.53 million, a P/E ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 1.28.

About Brinker International (NYSE:EAT)

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 27, 2018, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,686 restaurants comprising 997 company-owned restaurants and 689 franchised restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy brand names.

Recommended Story: Diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Brinker International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brinker International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.