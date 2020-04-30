Bridgeworth LLC Trims Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Bridgeworth LLC lessened its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 89,198 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,751 shares during the period. AT&T comprises approximately 1.2% of Bridgeworth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Bridgeworth LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hudock Inc. boosted its position in AT&T by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 51,725 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in AT&T by 191.3% during the 1st quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,869 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 27,496 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. boosted its position in AT&T by 132.2% during the 1st quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. now owns 4,484 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,553 shares in the last quarter. D. Scott Neal Inc. boosted its position in AT&T by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. D. Scott Neal Inc. now owns 47,211 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after acquiring an additional 9,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in AT&T by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 106,058 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,092,000 after acquiring an additional 9,534 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.12% of the company’s stock.

T has been the topic of several research reports. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on AT&T from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Cowen cut AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Cfra dropped their price target on AT&T from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised AT&T from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.15.

AT&T stock opened at $31.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.50 and its 200 day moving average is $36.27. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.08 and a 1-year high of $39.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $42.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.75 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 8.05%. The business’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.26%.

In other AT&T news, Director Geoffrey Y. Yang acquired 6,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.39 per share, with a total value of $198,500.06. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,207.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,057,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 142,754 shares of company stock worth $5,037,180. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

